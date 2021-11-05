Delhi: 3 men break into businessman’s house, loot Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery

Three men broke into a businessman’s house at Paschim Vihar, tied up his family, and allegedly made off with Rs 2 crore and jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh. The incident took place on November 2.

Police said the thieves gained entry to the house with the help of two domestic workers, who the family hired two months ago. Police have lodged an FIR and are conducting raids to nab five persons, including two women.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said the incident came to light after they received a PCR call from Shubham Enclave, Paschim Vihar (East), around 6 pm on November 2. “The complainant, Harmeet Arora, told police that they had hired two women more than a month ago from a South Delhi-based placement agency. They also provided them accommodation on the ground floor of the house,” the DCP said.

Arora’s husband Ravinder Singh and brother-in-law Harvinder Singh have a door fitting business and factory in Mundka industrial area.

“Around 4 pm, one of the workers let in a robber, who threatened Harmeet with a screwdriver. Two more men also entered; they started searching all the rooms, but only found Rs 2,000. Later, two of them went to the first floor where Harvinder’s wife Maninder Kaur and their six-year-old son were present,” a senior police officer said.

The victim alleged that they threatened her with dire consequences and tied up Maninder and her son. “They ransacked the almirahs and stole Rs 2 crore and some jewellery, locked them in the house, and fled. They also took Maninder’s iPhone. Harmeet came upstairs and informed her husband, who informed the police. Based on Harmeet’s complaint, we have lodged an FIR of robbery and started an investigation,” the DCP said.

The suspects are yet to be identified and police are checking CCTVs in the area to identify them. “We are also questioning the owner of the placement agency to identify the suspects,” said the police officer.