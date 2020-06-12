Men assault cops with batons, stones inside police station; 3 held

One police officer was injured and is undergoing treatment. (Picture for representation) One police officer was injured and is undergoing treatment. (Picture for representation)

A group of men attacked a police chowki with lathis and stones in North Delhi’s Inderlok Wednesday, injuring several personnel, including one cop on his head. According to the police, the accused also fired shots, but no one was hit.

The incident took place around 11 pm. Officers said the assailants came to the station after three of their friends were detained for allegedly looting a bakery in the area.

According to the police, Akhlaq, who runs a bakery shop in Inderlok, was allegedly harassed by one Sadkeen and his brothers around 10 pm. Police said the accused asked for free food, but when Akhlaq refused, they allegedly beat him up and looted the shop.

DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, “We received a complaint from Akhlaq about the incident at 10 pm. Police then brought the accused men in for questioning at the police post. The accused fought with the personnel and were detained. After some time, a few men entered the chowki and started pelting stones and thrashing policemen with batons. One of them fired bullets too.”

CCTV footage of the incident shows the men beating up policemen with batons. An officer falls on the ground after being hit on the head.

One of the assailants then uses a pistol and fires. DCP Bharadwaj said sub-inspector Pankaj retaliated by firing two bullets, and the situation was controlled. One police officer was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Three men, Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh, have been arrested. The police said they are looking for the others.

