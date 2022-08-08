IS member involved in funds collection held in Delhi: NIA

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Patna resident from Batla House in Delhi on charges of being an active member of the terror group Islamic State (IS). The accused has been identified as Mohsin Ahmed.

Ahmed was arrested on Saturday after searches conducted at his premises and elsewhere in a case pertaining to “online and on ground activities of ISIS” registered by the agency on June 25.

“Accused Mohsin Ahmed is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said in a statement.

Last Sunday, the agency had conducted searches at 13 locations across six states in the case.

The agency had said the searches led to seizure of “incriminating documents/material”.

On the same day, NIA had also conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala in the case pertaining to arrest of one Sathik Batcha, who was arrested in February along with four others in Tamil Nadu.

According to NIA, the accused hatched a conspiracy for threatening general public and police officials and had attempted to murder police personnel during the checking of their vehicle when they were intercepted on February 21.