CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump’s school visit

Melania Trump will visit Delhi government schools on Tuesday. Melania Trump will visit Delhi government schools on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not accompany First Lady Melania Trump to government schools during her brief visit to the national capital next week, it has been learnt.

“The chief minister and deputy chief minister have been dropped from the list of people who will be present at the school when Melania Trump visits,” sources said.

On Tuesday, Melania is expected to attend a class on the happiness curriculum, one of the flagship programmes of the Delhi government in the education sector that aims to help children relieve stress, meditate and discuss things that are troubling them.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will fly to Ahmedabad on February 24. They are then expected to travel to Agra and Delhi.

“The Delhi government is keen on showing Melania Trump a few other programmes they have started, such as the entrepreneurship curriculum, but her visit is expected to last just an hour or so. She and her team have expressed a desire to witness a happiness class as it happens, so that is definitely on the cards,” a source had earlier said.

The curriculum was started in July, 2018. Under the programme, students spend 45 minutes a day mediating, telling stories and sharing their experiences. A teacher oversees the session.

Last year, a teacher in a school in Brooklyn, New York, read about the happiness curriculum and connected with a teacher in a Delhi government school. The two schools have, since then, been connecting over Twitter, with a happiness classroom also being replicated in the New York school sometimes.

“Happiness classes have been a big hit with people across the world. Whenever our officers go abroad for any education-related conference, they are asked about the innovative programme. In this case, too, there is interest in this specific programme,” said a senior official who did not want to be named.

In 2018, the education ministers of Afghanistan and UAE, along with officials from several other Asian countries, had attended a happiness class in a Central Delhi school.

