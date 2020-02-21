Melania to attend happiness class at Delhi govt school

Melania Trump will attend the class on Tuesday. Melania Trump will attend the class on Tuesday.

US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school during her brief visit to the capital next week, sources said. She is expected to attend a happiness curriculum class on Tuesday, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia are expected to accompany her.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will fly to Ahmedabad on February 24. They are then expected to travel to Agra and Delhi.

The happiness curriculum has become one of the flagship programmes of the Delhi government in the education sector and aims to help children relieve stress, meditate and discuss things that are troubling them.

“The Delhi government is keen on showing Melania Trump a few other programmes they have started, such as the entrepreneurship curriculum, but her visit is expected to last just an hour or so. She and her team have expressed a desire to witness a happiness class as it happens, so that is definitely on the cards,” said a source.

The curriculum was started in July, 2018. Under the programme, students spend 45 minutes a day mediating, telling stories and sharing their experiences. A teacher oversees the session.

Last year, a teacher in a school in Brooklyn, New York, read about the happiness curriculum and connected with a teacher in a Delhi government school. The two schools have, since then, been connecting over Twitter, with a happiness classroom also being replicated in the New York school sometimes.

“Happiness classes have been a big hit with people across the world. Whenever our officers go abroad for any education-related conference, they are asked about the innovative programme. In this case, too, there is interest in this specific programme,” said a senior official who did not want to be named.

In 2018, the education ministers of Afghanistan and UAE, along with officials from several other Asian countries, had attended a happiness class in a Central Delhi school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.