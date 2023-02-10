Mehrauli tense amid demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority

Amid police security, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Friday demolished several shanties and some multi-storeyed buildings situated on the border of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai village. According to the DDA, the land in question belongs to the authority and has been encroached on.

The action caused panic among locals living in multi-storey apartments and builder floors near the demolition site, who said the DDA issued notices saying their houses are situated on government land and will be demolished.

Vicky Shah, who lives in Forest View apartments, said, “Around 8.30 am, DDA officials came along with police and cranes and demolished two-three multistorey apartment buildings near Aulia Masjid at Andheria More and a bunch of shanties near the archaeological park.”

“There are several buildings and apartments in this area and many of us have been issued a notice saying there is some demarcation issue and that our houses are situated on government land. All of us have filed a petition in court because the DDA notice said the buildings will be demolished on February 16. I bought this flat with my hard-earned money last year, where will I go with my family?” he added.

Locals also alleged police lathi-charged residents when they protested against the drive.

According to a police officer, these flats are illegally constructed on DDA, Waqf Board and ASI land. “The drive was carried out by the DDA’s horticulture department. They requested police support to maintain law and order and to control the crowd in case of any protest. Residents held protests,” the officer said.

According to a notice issued by the deputy secretary, horticulture department, DDA: “Whereas, it has been found that government/DDA land of village Ladha Sarai which falls in Khasra are encroached upon by unauthorised occupants. The said land is part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the existing unauthorised encroachment is a hindrance to the development of the… Park. Therefore, all unauthorised encroachers are liable to be evicted from government/DDA land.”

It added, “Courts have time to time directed government authorities to secure, protect and preserve the area falling under Mehrauli Archaeological Park by removing illegal encroachments; and whereas, Khasra nos. 163, 166, 214 to 217 are, however, under stay as per orders of Hon’ble courts; therefore, all unauthorised occupants of above-mentioned government land are directed to remove all unauthorised encroachment from the land in question within 10 days from the service of this order.”

The unauthorised occupants are also informed that in case this order is not complied with, “the encroachment removal/ demolition programme shall be conducted by the department and the cost of demolition shall be recovered from the encroachers”.

Hitting out at the BJP, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said it was replicating what the British did during their rule.

“During the Revolt of 1857, those Indians who supported revolutionaries were hanged and their homes demolished. Today, the BJP is repeating the same in Delhi… No matter what happens, we will not allow a single slum to be demolished.” The BJP spokesperson refused to comment.

The AAP also claimed MLAs Naresh Yadav and Somnath Bharti and councillor Rekha were detained when they tried to stop the demolition drive. Delhi Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot also held a meeting with the residents of the village at 4 pm in his office.