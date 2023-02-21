Mehrauli demolition: Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea till fresh demarcation

The Delhi High Court Monday refrained from entertaining a public interest litigation plea seeking bar on the Delhi Development Authority’s demolition action in Mehrauli Archaeological Park till a fresh demarcation report was filed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad questioned the locus standi of the litigant Mehrauli Minorities Resident and Shop Owners Welfare Association, and said, “On what ground are you here? The DDA has filed its affidavit saying demarcation has been done in December 2021; why should we disturb this affidavit? We are not inclined to interfere. You file a civil suit raising your claim and demonstrate.”

The litigant claimed that a proper demarcation be carried out and relied on a February 11 order passed by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directing the district magistrate (South) to conduct fresh demarcation of the land in the area and ensure people who are likely to be affected are present during the exercise.

It was argued that despite this, fresh demarcation had not been carried out and demolition was being conducted by the DDA based on a previous 2021 demarcation report.

The DDA said the demolition exercise was carried out only after the demarcation report was prepared. When the litigant sought to withdraw the plea, the high court allowed the same, granting the litigant the liberty to file a fresh case which will be decided on merits.

The division bench was hearing the plea after a single-judge bench of the high court last week, without interfering with the demolition exercise at this stage, issued notice to the DDA and directed that the matter be placed before the division bench headed by the chief justice, where a similar matter was already pending.

On February 10, the authority began demolishing several shanties and multi-storeyed buildings situated on the border of Mehrauli Archaeological Park in the Ladha Sarai village. On February 14, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered the DDA to stop its demolition drive at Mehrauli and its adjacent Ladha Sarai village till further instructions.

Advertisement

According to L-G House officials, the decision was taken after a delegation of residents from these villages called upon Saxena at Raj Niwas seeking relief citing anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas by the Delhi government in 2021, The Indian Express had reported.