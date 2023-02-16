Mehrauli demolition: AAP MLA withdraws plea after Delhi HC says he is not aggrieved

While hearing a plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Kumar Yadav against DDA’s demolition action in Mehrauli, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said his plea is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Appearing before a single judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Yadav’s counsel Mohit Gupta contended the demolition is being carried out in utmost haste on certain buildings affecting around 1 lakh residents of the area. He argued the Delhi Development Authority is demolishing the houses without verification of the title deeds, without relying on the demarcation report, and without giving any show cause notices to the residents.

In his plea, Yadav said he had approached the court as an elected public representative for the people of Mehrauli Assembly constituency No. 45, and the demolition order was issued “without any prior show cause notice or without affording any opportunity to the owners/occupiers, of being heard”.

The HC, however, said Yadav is not an aggrieved party whose house is being demolished granting him liberty to withdraw his plea, while allowing him to file a PIL if he so wishes. Pursuant to this, the AAP leader’s counsel withdrew the plea.

Yadav’s plea further said, “Entire demolition action carried out by DDA was based upon a demarcation exercise carried out by the Revenue Department, Govt of NCT of Delhi, which was being disputed by the residents of the said Khasra”. The plea added the “demarcation exercise is illegal and void-ab-initio as the same was neither done in accordance with law nor the principles of natural justice were followed prior to the same”.

Also Read | When Board exams meet a demolition drive

His plea also contended that in a meeting on February 10 attended by the district magistrate (South) as well as other senior revenue department officials the “Revenue Department admitted that prior to the demarcation of the Khasra Nos, no notice was served to the occupants of the said Khasra Nos and as such there was no participation of the said occupants at the time of conducting the said demarcation”.

In two separate fresh pleas, Justice Arora ordered status quo on DDA’s demolition action in the area until February 16. In one of the pleas, moved by a resident of Qutub Green Apartment comprising 48 flats located in Khasra No 1151/3 min, it was argued that the sale deed was registered and recorded in the sub-divisional Magistrate’s office. The HC also allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to be impleaded as a necessary party asking the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to the standing counsel for the government agency. The court asked DDA to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered the status quo on the demolition action at the Dera Mandi area by the forest department. A similar matter had come up for hearing before Justice Prathiba Singh where the counsel for the respondent department told the court that a stay has been ordered on the demolition action by the co-ordinate bench. Noting this, Justice Singh posted the matter before Justice Pushkarna for Thursday.