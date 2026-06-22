Mehrauli building collapse: Delhi Police seeks help from IIT-D to determine cause

The structure was originally a four-storey building, but the owner and builders were in the process of constructing two additional floors. (Source: Express Photo)

Delhi Police has approached IIT-Delhi for help in conducting a study to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse of a five-storey building in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli that left six people dead and eight others injured, The Indian Express has learnt.

The incident took place on May 30 evening. The structure was originally a four-storey building, but the owner and builders were in the process of constructing two additional floors. One extra floor had already been completed when the building collapsed.

The building housed offices of private companies and a call centre. While the ground, first and third floors were occupied and operational, the second floor had remained vacant for the past few months.