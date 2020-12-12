Mehbooba Mufti raises concern on Jamia online exams

Mehbooba Mufti

Amplifying concerns of students, former chief minister of J&K and chief of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Friday said Jamia Millia Islamia’s decision to conduct ‘proctored online exams’, demanding students to arrange for laptops and internet connection, was “deeply problematic” for students from Kashmir.

In its guidelines Thursday, the Controller of Exams Nazim Hussain Jafri said students will need to make arrangements for laptop or computer, and ensure “uninterrupted power and good internet connectivity”. The guidelines add that students would be responsible for “any lapses” on this front.

“Jamia University’s decision to hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high speed data for 3 hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K. Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer,” Mufti tweeted Friday.

Sometime later, however, she tweeted, “Spoke to Jaffrey sahab. He assured to make necessary changes & suggested that students unable to take these exams email @jmiu_official.”

Jafri said he had told Mufti and students to write to him. “We will take what they have said into consideration,” he said.

There has been serious resistance from students to the exams scheduled to begin on December 21, which are to be invigilated online via access to students’ webcams and microphones.

A student from a village near Pulwama told The Indian Express he did not have access to a laptop or high-speed internet. “My father cannot afford a laptop for me, and we only get 2G internet here. Due to winter, everything is blocked with snow, so the network is poorer than normal,” he said.

