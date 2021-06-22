Mega Vaccination Drive: 1.04 lakh vaccinated in a day in Gurgaon

More than one lakh people were vaccinated in a single day in Gurgaon on Monday as the district administration carried out a ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’.

According to officials, as part of the drive, 190 campsites had been set up by the administration and health department – 115 in urban areas and 75 in rural areas – including five drive-through vaccination sites. In addition, vaccines were also administered at 19 private hospitals in the district.

“At the 190 vaccination camps set up by the health department, 87,555 people were vaccinated – 49,247 at the camps in the urban area and 38,308 at the camps in the rural area — while 16,623 people were vaccinated at the 19 private hospitals. Our target during the Mega Vaccination Drive was to vaccinate 30,000 people,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

As per data shared by the health department, a total of 1,04,178 people were vaccinated in Gurgaon on Monday, of whom 98,203 received their first dose of the vaccine, while 5,975 received their second dose.

At all the government sites, officials said, Covishield vaccine was administered, and people did not require any prior registration, with vaccines being administered on a first-come-first-serve basis. The camps were operational from 8 am to 5 pm.

Officials said that although their target was 30,000, arrangements had been made at the government sites for 250 vaccines at each of the camp sites, and 500 vaccines at the drive-throughs. Arrangements were, hence, made to vaccinate a total of 50,000 people on the day.

“We had made arrangements for 250 vaccine doses at each of the camp sites. However, keeping in mind the fact that nobody should return from the camp without being vaccinated, we had directed all medical officials to coordinate among themselves and keep supplying vaccines at the sites as per the demand,” said Dr Yadav.

Among those vaccinated, officials said, 54 people eligible for vaccination because they were travelling abroad were administered the vaccine at the Sector 21 polyclinic, including two people participating in a golf tournament abroad.

In addition, 3,020 people were vaccinated at the drive-through vaccination centres alone. These had been set up at Worldmark 65, AIPL Joy Street, Aria Mall, South Point Carnival and M3M Urbana Parking Area.

“The target at the drive-through vaccination sites was to vaccinate 2,500 people between 8 am and 5 pm. However, as a result of the enthusiasm of the people of the district, we reached this target by 3 pm itself,” said Dr MP Singh, Deputy Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

In total, 10,34,988 people have been vaccinated so far, which is 59.4 percent of the district’s ‘potential population’ of 17,40,740.