‘Mega PTM increased participation by parents’: Manish Sisodia

A study on the Mega PTM in Delhi government schools in Central district has shown that 97% of the parents believed that more such meets should be organised to improve performance of children, their participation in the class and social and mental development of children.

The study was conducted by Assistant Professors of State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi.

“It was found that almost 70% of the parents believed the educational environment in Delhi government schools has changed, schools are cleaner and better maintained than before. During the PTM, 71% of the parents and 61% of the teachers discussed the regularity of children, academic activities, improvement in learning level… The study also found that 40% of parents consider failure to be a part of the learning process. 97% agreed that Mega PTM should be organised more often to improve the performance of children, their participation in the class, social and mental development of the children,” a statement issued by the office of education minister Manish Sisodia said.