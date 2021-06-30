Mega drive-through vaccination campaign to begin in Gurgaon today

A five-day-long mega drive-through vaccination campaign is set to begin in Gurgaon Wednesday, with officials saying that centers will be set up by the health department at two places in the district on each day.

According to officials, as part of the campaign, Covishield will be administered at 3 Roads in Sector 70 and Covaxin at Grand mall on Wednesday. Similarly, on Thursday, Covishield will be administered at both City Centre Mall and Candor Tech Space. On July 2, Covishield will be given at Emaar Digital Greens while Covaxin will be given at Aria Mall, and on July 3, Covishield will be administered at both Star Mall and Spaze ITech Park. On July 4, the last day of the campaign, Covishield will be administered at Candor Palam Vihar while Covaxin will be given at Star Mall.

“Of these places, wherever Covishield will be administered, 250 slots will be available for the first and second dose. In the places where Covaxin is administered, however, the first dose will not be given. A total of 250 slots will be available but only for the second dose,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr MP Singh.

“No prior registration or slot booking is required for the drive-through vaccination. Vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis,” he said.

The health department had, on Tuesday, formulated a similar plan for carrying out a vaccination campaign in slums in Gurgaon over the first nine days of July.

According to data available with the health department, 77.8 per cent of the ‘potential population’ of Gurgaon has been administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine so far.