Mega Covid vaccination drive kicks off in Gurgaon; camps set up in market areas

As part of a mega vaccination drive that kicked off in the city Monday, the health department of Gurgaon administered 62,426 Covid vaccine doses. The department is aiming to administer as many as 1.45 lakh doses during the drive over the next five days till September 17. The doses will be administered across more than 250 sites.

In a bid to increase coverage, the health department has also set up vaccination camps across three market areas — near Hanuman mandir in Sadar Bazaar, Galleria market and Fawara Chowk bus stand — in the city, where people will be inoculated between 4 pm and 8 pm. Officials said 200 slots for Covishield vaccine would be available at these respective market areas.

According to data available with the health department, a total of 26,88,268 doses of vaccines, including the first and second doses, have been administered in Gurgaon so far. Gurgaon is the first district in Haryana to have administered the first dose of vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population above 18 years.

Officials said that the vaccination rate for the first dose in Gurgaon district had exceeded its target of 100 per cent, attributing the excess to the migratory population from neighbouring states.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “To increase coverage, we have decided to set up sites in some markets, where both doses will be administered. We aim to inoculate 1.45 lakh people in this vaccination drive. The focus is on increasing the coverage of second dose among eligible people, especially for people who had their first dose in an earlier vaccination drive in June. People can either register for slots online by taking an appointment or just walk-in to a centre and register on the spot.”

On September 6, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, after a review meeting with district health department officials in the city, had said that the health department was targeting 100 per cent vaccination of first dose and an increase coverage of second dose for all eligible population in the state by September end.