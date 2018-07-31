Meeting pe meeting: SC jibe at authorities over traffic woes

The court was visibly unhappy that things were not moving despite the fact that “54 meetings” of stakeholders had been held so far. The court was visibly unhappy that things were not moving despite the fact that “54 meetings” of stakeholders had been held so far.

The Supreme Court Monday quizzed the Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) over the delay in removing traffic bottlenecks in the capital despite its directions in this regard.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta gave the Police Commissioner four weeks time to come out with a timeline specifying steps to remove traffic bottlenecks in 77 congested corridors in the city, and to frame a policy to deal with impounded vehicles lying at police stations.

The court was visibly unhappy that things were not moving despite the fact that “54 meetings” of stakeholders had been held so far. The bench told Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who appeared in the court Monday, “films are being made about tariq pe tariq. Now movies will be made about meeting pe meeting.”

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand told the bench that seven agencies were involved in the process.

However, the bench was not amused and said, “We are asking you about the timeline for the third time. In front of Nizamuddin police station, you are not able to remove the junk. Cars and vehicles are lying over there. What have you done?”

Patnaik replied that a large part of the junk had been moved to other storage yards, which made the apex court ask why this was not done earlier. The bench then turned to the Chief Engineer and told him: “What are you doing?…You want city of Delhi to crack up? Now there are floods… Everything is happening in Delhi, everything that should not be happening.”

Referring to the recent submersion of a bus at Minto Road following rains in Delhi, the bench told Patnaik, “newspapers report this… capital of biggest emerging economy… what kind of impression is it going to make?”

The bench then raised the issue of vehicles seized by the police department lying before police stations for long, only to turn into junk ultimately. “Do you have some policy with regard to the vehicles, cars and two-wheelers which are impounded and are lying in the police stations?” the bench asked. Patnaik said that such vehicles were case property items and they have taken steps to de-congest the police stations.

