Meeting kin to ACs: Inmate tells Delhi HC about problems at Mandoli Jail

Non-functional AC vents, improperly installed mosquito nets, and difficulty in meeting family members owing to a hectic process — these are some of the issues faced by prisoners inside the capital’s Mandoli Jail, which were put before the Delhi High Court Thursday.

One of the inmates, who is out on furlough, stated the problems before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice

C Hari Shankar.

Expressing concern over the issue, the bench directed the Director General of Prisons to ensure adequate facilities to prisoners, so that they can meet their family members without difficulty, and to look into the other issues mentioned.

Amicus curiae Sumer Kumar Sethi also said the quantity of food provided to inmates was “insufficient” and suggested putting up cameras in the kitchen area to ascertain the reason.

However, Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra said some food is wasted during cleaning and cooking. The bench said that the quality of food was good in the prison.

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it last year, after several prisoners moved the High Court complaining about inhuman conditions and lack of medical and employment facilities at the Mandoli Jail.

