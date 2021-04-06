Meeting in Gurgaon on Wednesday to discuss replacing diesel autos with e-rickshaws

Replacing diesel autos with e-rickshaws will be a big step towards reducing pollution in Gurgaon. (Representative image)

Around 2,000 diesel autos in Gurgaon may soon be replaced by e-rickshaws as part of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) plan to phase out diesel autos in the city. The move, officials hope, will take Gurgaon a step closer to becoming pollution-free.

According to officials from the MCG, a special meeting will be held to discuss this plan on Wednesday, which will see MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, as well as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary and officials from Traffic Police in attendance.

“An interaction will also be facilitated with owners and drivers of e-rickshaws during this meeting on Wednesday. To make Gurgaon pollution-free, the MCG has decided to replace 2000 diesel autos with e-rickshaws in the first phase of this plan,” said Additional Commissioner Jaspreet Kaur.

“As part of this initiative, owners of e-rickshaws will be granted registration certificates within 72 hours by the RTA department. Along with this, Rs 30,000 will be given as grant money via the concessionaire by the MCG to those who replace diesel autos with e-rickshaws, provided they give their auto for scrap to the agency authorised by the government department,” she said.