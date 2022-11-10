Our fight is against terror, its support system: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in Delhi to discuss counter terrorism, cyber security, and internal security.

“In the meeting, extensive discussions were held on various issues related to national security, including counter terrorism, threat from extremism, cyber security-related issues, and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation,” said a ministry spokesperson.

Shah said the government was committed to ensure country’s security and many important steps have been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country in the last eight years. “The Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence, working anonymously without any expectations. Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system; till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved,” Shah said.

The MHA in its annual report for 2021-22 released recently had said the overall improvement in Left wing extremism scenario can be attributed to greater presence and increased capacity of the security forces and state multi-agency centre (SMAC) at the state level. “Other steps which have been taken to strengthen the intelligence mechanism include setting up of joint command and control centre at Jagdalpur and Gaya; strengthening of technical and human intelligence; better cooperation amongst the security forces, police and intelligence agencies; thrust on generation of real time intelligence and creation/strengthening of state intelligence bureaus (SIBs) in the affected states for which Central assistance is provided through the special infrastructure scheme (SIS),” the report said.

In the meeting, Shah also stressed on the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the states. “There is a need to control Left wing extremism by dismantling its financial and logistical support system. We also have to make the country’s coastal security impenetrable and for this, we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port,” he said.

“The narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country; that is why we have to work together for its complete destruction. We have to make maximum use of the anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones,” he added.

The MHA annual report had cited destruction of illicit opium cultivation spread over 2,774 acres in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Jammu & Kashmir between April and December 2021 in a coordinated effort among various agencies dealing with law enforcement and narcotics control.