Meet third gender voters to boost enrollment: Delhi Chief Election Officer

Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has directed all the District Election Officers (DEOs) to bolster the process of enrolling young electors under the age of 30 years to address the issue of their under-representation in the electoral roll. Singh also asked them to meet third gender voters to increase their enrolment.

DEOs have been further directed to improve gender ratio in the electoral roll by enrolling all left out women voters.

“Necessary measures will be taken to spread awareness via various platforms of media during the ensuing special summary revision to promote and encourage both young electors and female electors to enroll as voters,” the CEO office said in a statement.

“CEO, Delhi has also directed the DEOs to meet some third gender voters to understand and address any difficulties being faced by them regarding enrolment and it must be ensured that they are duly assisted,” it said.

Apart from these categories, the DEOs have also been asked to make sure the PwD voters get marked at PwD voters in the electoral roll for availing various accessibility services during election.

The CEO has also directed that all 80+ and 100+ electors must be verified and “necessary correction/ deletion should be done to maintain an accurate list of such voters in order to provide suitable facilities to them during election”.

Singh also expressed his concern regarding family splitting across polling stations and directed the DEOs to take remedial action to assign the same polling station to the entire family.

“The CEO also directed the DEOs to verify the enrollment status in inter-state border areas in collaboration with the officers from the adjoining state and take immediate remedial action if any wrong or double enrollment is detected,” the office said.