Meet the youngest MCD councillor: 24-yr-old Shivani Panchal

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shivani Panchal (24), the youngest MCD candidate who has won the polls from Rohtash Nagar seat, said she wishes to “fulfil the dreams of all who supported her”. A DTU student, Panchal defeated BJP’s Suman Lata with 372 votes.

With a keen interest in mathematics, she pursued her bachelor’s in the subject from Vivekanand College and went on to study B.Ed in the same subject from IP University. She is currently pursuing her master’s in Science (Maths) from Delhi Technological University.

She comes from a simple family and joined AAP three years ago as a volunteer. “My uncle is an AAP leader and I was inspired by his work. I want to do what our CM Arvind Kejriwal has done for the people. I wanted to contest the polls because we need young and educated candidates. Only AAP can do this…” said Panchal.

“Change laane ke liye kuch cheezein change toh karni padegi na… Kejriwal ji has changed education, health and transport sectors. He has worked towards the empowerment of women. I never felt my age would restrict me,” she said.

Panchal’s family has been rallying for her and meeting locals, seeking support. “Many party members and locals told me that being a mathematics graduate will give me an edge because I have a pragmatic approach. I am happy that senior leaders campaigned for me. I never felt alone,” said Panchal.

During her campaign, she conducted door-to-door meetings and surveys to interact with locals. Her slogans were “main aapki beti banke seva karugi”; “apni beti ko ek mauka dijiye”. She also leveraged social media to display her work.

“After the win, people hugged me… I am emotional, happy. My plan is to change things in the area. There are issues that need to be resolved like unauthorised construction, corruption and sewage treatment. For 25 years, BJP has been undefeated but I have displaced the sitting councillor. All I want to do is give my 100% now. Kejriwal ji has given me responsibility and I will work hard,” said Panchal.