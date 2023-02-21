Meet the men who will be most impacted by Delhi govt’s bike taxi diktat

Following his father’s death two years ago, Tuntun Kumar (24) signed up with three major app-based aggregators to support his family. For the family’s sole breadwinner, the Delhi transport department’s notice saying bike taxis are not allowed to ply in the capital comes as a major blow.

Fearing a challan, Kumar said he did not accept any rides destined to Delhi on Monday. “News has been circulating on WhatsApp since morning and I have been worried. How will I support my family if the government completely bans bike services? My father died a few years ago in an accident, so I had to drop out of college to support my family. During Covid, I lost my job and registered with Uber, Ola and Rapido to educate my two brothers and sister,” said Kumar.

Also Read | Delhi government warns against running bike taxis without commercial permits, cites Rs 1 lakh fine

“I accept rides from Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad. I make around Rs 27,000-30,000 a month, some of which goes into paying for bike maintenance and petrol. Several riders in Noida are not accepting rides (to Delhi) fearing a challan… The government’s notice says a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second. People travel to Delhi a lot and we are facing losses.”

Another rider, Ashish Kumar Singh (25), had a similar story to tell, “After graduation, I started preparing for civil services but my father fell sick a few months ago and I had to find a job. I work in the private sector but to earn extra money and support my family of four, I registered with Uber and work part-time as a bike taxi driver. I make around Rs 10,000 (a month) from this.”

“So far I have not been stopped by traffic police, but why should I be fined and punished? The government should talk to the companies who are running this,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi govt hits brakes on bike taxis

According to drivers The Indian Express spoke to, registering with an app-based aggregator is an uncomplicated task – one has to just download the app meant for drivers and upload requisite documents, and registration usually takes a day.

Deepak, another driver who only shared his first name, said: “I work as a DG operator in DD Bhawan on a contract basis and earn Rs 20,000 per month. To earn some extra cash, I registered with Uber. In the morning, I accept rides that fall on my route to office. After work, I work for about three-four hours and make about Rs 8,000-9,000 a month.”

Advertisement

Dhanraj, who lives in Okhla Phase I with his parents, is registered with Ola and Rapido. “During Covid, I was working full time (as a bike taxi driver), but I now have a job as a mechanic in Greater Noida. I accept rides on holidays and after work and make about Rs 700 a day. I come from an economically weaker family and this work helped a lot during the pandemic. Now, I do it part-time to pay rent and meet my expenses.” He said he did not know bike taxis are not allowed in Delhi.

Another driver, Harish, who lives in Ghaziabad, is an engineer who lost his job during the pandemic. “I signed up for Uber moto. I have now started a tiffin service which is doing well but to earn extra money, I take rides. Apart from passengers, I also drop packages and items. It is a good means to make some money,” he said.

Anil Chikkara, a transport expert, said that instead of stopping the service, the government “should encourage and bring in a policy to regularise bike taxis”.

Advertisement

Commuters The Indian Express spoke to said bikes are a cheaper alternative to cars, especially during peak hours when surge pricing kicks in. Several women did say, however, that the government should ensure safety of passengers is prioritised by aggregators as well as drivers.