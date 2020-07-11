Meet held on evicted encroachers in Delhi

A senior DDA official said various government agencies had removed encroachments on 11,500 km length of roads, streets and footpaths. He said 45,000 vehicles and 1,50,000 items have been seized and 7 lakh challans have been issued. A senior DDA official said various government agencies had removed encroachments on 11,500 km length of roads, streets and footpaths. He said 45,000 vehicles and 1,50,000 items have been seized and 7 lakh challans have been issued.

The chairman of the special task force Anurag Jain held a meeting Friday to highlight the action taken on the removal of encroachment. Jain is vice-chairman of DDA. It was brought to attention that the three MCDs and PWD had cleared encroachment of government land from Khureji Chowk to Chitra Vihar and roads at Subash Nagar, Sarai Julliana, Pant Nagar, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar and other places, a senior official said.

“The PWD has demolished the encroachment on ring road at Sarai Kale Khan and constructed the boundary wall to restrict further encroachment,” said a press statement issued by DDA.

