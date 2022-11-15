Meet AAP’s first transgender candidate, set to contest MCD polls

Before she could figure out her identity as a transgender person, Bobi was constantly bullied and harassed at school and in her neighbourhood. At the age of 14-15, she was taken in by a guru from the transgender community. Fast forward to now and Bobi, fondly called ‘Bobi darling’ by the residents of Sultanpur Majra, is set to fight the upcoming MCD polls on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

“I faced insults all my life, but it never stopped me from dreaming that transgender people like me will get value and respect in society one day. I never lost that hope. I know that transgender and queer people are still looked down upon and do not get equal opportunities… a lot has to done, but this is first step,” said the 38-year-old.

She is the first trans-candidate fielded by the AAP for the polls and has been given a ticket from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha under SC-10, 43 A.

Recounting her journey from a wedding dancer to social worker and her entry into politics, Bobi told The Indian Express, “Due to the name calling, I had to drop out from school… My parents loved me but wo bhi samaaj ke chakkar mai thoda fas gaye (they were bogged down by societal pressure)…”

She said, “When I was around 14-15 years old, I was taken in by my guru, who is no more, and was given shelter and love. I found people like me, I felt at home.”

Initially, she used to dance and sing at weddings and birthdays but when she was around 21-22 years old, she joined an NGO and learned to read and write. She later became a social worker and worked for underprivileged children and transgender persons.

Bobi was born and raised in the Sultanpur area. Asked whether she is in touch with her parents, she said, “Yes, my mother always loved me and still loves me… I have a younger brother who works in the private sector… My father ran a small dhaba; he is no more… my mother raised us doing odd jobs. I meet her once a month and spend time with her… She will also campaign for me.”

Advertisement

Asked how she joined the AAP and received support from people, she said, “I participated in the Anna movement and met Arvind Kejriwal ji. I was inspired by their thoughts and ideas of change and development… Since then, I have been associated with the party. As a social worker, I work for the education of women and children in my area… I never imagined I would contest the elections, but the people in Sultanpur encouraged me and said, ‘you fight, we will vote for you and make you win’.”

She said this is the first step. “I hope one day, there will be reservation for transgender persons in civic, assembly and Lok Sabha elections and in Parliament too. I also request parents to treat their children equally… If I can contest an election, other transgender persons can become engineers and doctors if their parents stand by them.”

Bobi said if she wins the elections, her priority will be proper sanitation, making the area garbage free, and repairing open sewers. “There is no public toilet for transgenders in my ward. My agenda will also be to construct a separate toilet for transgender persons.”