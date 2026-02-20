Meerut Metro to be India’s fastest metro system; set to be launched on Feb 22

The 23-km-long Meerut Metro will have 13 stations and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut. (Image: NCRTC)

Meerut Metro inauguration: The much-anticipated Meerut Metro is set to open soon. With a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, it will become the fastest metro system in the country. In a statement issued on Friday, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Meerut Metro project on February 22, 2026.

It added that the Meerut Metro train will cover the 21 km distance in just 30 minutes. “On 22nd February 2026, Hon’ble Prime Minister is set to inaugurate 21 km long Meerut Metro with 12 stations from Meerut South to Modipuram, to be covered in just 30 minutes,” it said.