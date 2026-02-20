Meerut Metro to be India’s fastest metro system; set to be launched on Feb 22

Meerut Metro inauguration: The much-anticipated Meerut Metro is set to open soon. With a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, it will become the fastest metro system in the country. In a statement issued on Friday, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Meerut Metro project on February 22, 2026.
It added that the Meerut Metro train will cover the 21 km distance in just 30 minutes. “On 22nd February 2026, Hon’ble Prime Minister is set to inaugurate 21 km long Meerut Metro with 12 stations from Meerut South to Modipuram, to be covered in just 30 minutes,” it said.
Meerut Metro Project: Corridor Details
Source: NCRTC
Parameter
Details
Corridor Length
23 km
Elevated Length
16 km
Underground Length
7 km
Project Overview: The Meerut Metro Project spans 23 km with a combination of elevated (16 km) and underground (7 km) sections, designed to provide efficient urban mobility and connectivity within Meerut city.
Express InfoGenIE
Meerut Metro: Route Map
“Meerut Metro services will be provided on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. This will provide the commuter swift change from one train to the other without causing any discomfort and make the travel experience comfortable,” the NCRTC said.
Meerut Metro project route map (Image: NCRTC)
Meerut Metro Station List
The 23-km-long Meerut Metro will have 13 stations and run on the Namo Bharat network in Meerut. Of these, 4 stations, namely Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram will provide both, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services.
Meerut Metro: 13 Stations
Source: NCRTC
S. No.
Station Name
Design
1.
Meerut South
Elevated
2.
Partapur
Elevated
3.
Rithani
Elevated
4.
Shatabdi Nagar
Elevated
5.
Bramhapuri
Elevated
6.
Meerut Central
Underground
7.
Bhaisali
Underground
8.
Begumpul
Underground
9.
MES Colony
Elevated
10.
Daurli
Elevated
11.
Meerut North
Elevated
12.
Modipuram
Elevated
13.
Modipuram Depot
At Grade
Project Overview: The Meerut Metro features 13 stations with diverse designs - 9 Elevated stations (in green), 3 Underground stations (Meerut Central, Bhaisali & Begumpul in red), and 1 At Grade station (Modipuram Depot in blue). This 23 km corridor enhances urban connectivity within Meerut city.
Express InfoGenIE
Meerut Metro train features
The design of Meerut Metro train embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritizing passenger comfort, safety and security. Check here features of Meerut Metro trains:
The coaches are air-conditioned, having luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.
Meerut Metro are three-car trainsets with ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.
Prioritizing safety, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) will be installed at all stations synchronized with metro operations and also help in ensuring crowd management.
Selective door opening via push buttons reduces energy consumption.
Safety measures like passenger emergency communication system, fire extinguishers, alarms, and talk-back systems are integrated.
There will be a specific reserved seating arrangement in each coach of the metro train for women passengers and senior citizens.
Both stations and trains are universally accessible, with dedicated space for medical stretchers/ wheelchairs in emergencies. The metro stations also have spacious lifts to accommodate medical stretchers and wheelchairs.
The exterior of Meerut Metro trainsets sports an attractive and modern color combination of fluorescent green, blue, and orange that conveys technological advancement and the aspirations of the people of a ‘New India.’
