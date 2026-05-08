Medicines meant for the poor stolen, resold with fake labels: Delhi cops bust Rs 6 crore racket

Police arrested 4 men who diverted the medicines, tampered with their packaging, and resold them illegally across Delhi-NCR and several Northeastern states.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiMay 8, 2026 01:21 AM IST
Medicines meant for the poor stolen, Medicines meant for the poor stolen resold with fake labels, Medicines stolen resold with fake labels, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, police said, adding that efforts to identify additional members of the network and trace the full extent of the supply chain is also on.
Make us preferred source on Google

Stealing medicines of diabetes and hepatitis B meant to be given to the poor for free, putting fake labels on them, selling them in the black market in the Capital — an inter-state racket did it all to make money from life-saving medicines, Delhi Police said.

Police arrested four men and dismantled the clandestine unit operating out of North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. The accused — identified as Manoj Kumar Jain (56), Raju Kumar (57), Vikram Singh alias Sunny (32), and Vatan (35) — were allegedly part of the organised network that diverted the medicines, tampered with their packaging, and resold them illegally across Delhi-NCR and several Northeastern states.

According to officers, the operation was being run by Manoj. Originally from Rajasthan, his family migrated to Manipur in the 60’s and started a construction venture. However, police said, they incurred losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After losing money, the family started a business of masks and sanitisers. Manoj subsequently came in contact with people involved in the medicine business. In 2023, he moved to Delhi and shook hands with Raju,” said a police officer.

Raju, a veteran in the medicine industry, was already running an illegal manufacturing unit in Punjab, police said.  “Raju is believed to have leveraged his prior experience in the pharmaceutical trade to set up a parallel counterfeit manufacturing unit in Punjab, including the production of human albumin, a critical drug used in emergency and trauma care,” said an officer.

Manoj started an illegal manufacturing and relabelling unit at his residence in Indra Vikas Colony. When the police reached his residence on April 22, they found syringes, labels and bottles. The total value of the items is estimated to be around Rs 6 crore.

“Jain understood that consignments would be tracked from UP to Delhi. He asked Vikram to send them via Guwahati. These drugs were then transported to Delhi where the original labels were removed and replaced with fabricated ones before being pushed into the open market,” said an officer

Story continues below this ad

Among the drugs seized, police said, were critical medicines such as rabies vaccines, insulin, human albumin, Hepatitis B vaccines, anti-snake venom, and antibiotics.

It was Vikram who procured the medicines. Vikram, a lab technician who runs a diagnostics centre in Prayagraj along with Vatan, sourced surplus medicines or diverted medicines from local hospitals and community health centres. “Vikram started procuring the medicines left in stock every month, which were meant to be given to patients for free at government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. Those were siphoned off through local contacts and sent to Delhi,” an officer said.

Jain would handle the relabelling and redistribution, police added.

“The scale and sophistication of the operation indicate a well-organised network that posed a serious threat to public health,” a senior officer said.

Investigators also found preliminary evidence suggesting the use of hawala channels to route financial transactions linked to the illegal trade. Police said a detailed financial probe is underway.

Story continues below this ad

Police said the network had an extensive distribution chain spanning Delhi, West Bengal and Northeastern states such as Assam and Manipur, raising concerns over the widespread circulation of compromised medicines.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, police said, adding that efforts to identify additional members of the network and trace the full extent of the supply chain is also on.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar said more arrests and recoveries are likely.

 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments