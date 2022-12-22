Medicines for rare diseases: Delhi HC directs Centre to release Rs 5.35 crore to fund clinical trials

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to release Rs 5.35 crore to enable clinical trials for medicines that can treat rare diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to children suffering from rare diseases such as DMD and hunter syndrome.

A genetic disorder, DMD affects muscles, leading to muscle wasting that gets worse over time. It occurs primarily among males, though in rare cases may affect females, according to National Institutes of Health, a US medical research agency.

The treatment of the diseases is expensive, pleas said and sought directions to provide free treatment for the children with such ailments.

The High Court in March 2021 had directed the Centre to institute a funding platform under the National Rare Diseases Policy.

During the course of hearing, the High Court observed that the “magnitude of the problem suffered by children with rare diseases leaves no doubt in the mind of the court that the creation of treatment therapeutics for children with rare diseases would be considered as a nationally important project”. The High Court observed that the efforts for crowdfunding for treatment of DMD and other rare diseases had not yielded much results as the issue does not appear to have gained enough importance in the society in general.

The court thereafter asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to consider publicising about the issue through radio, television and other media in order to attract more voluntary donations for the said cause.

The court was informed by the Centre that a meeting was held with various ministries, industry associations and PSUs and they were sensitised about the rare diseases and the need for voluntary donations.

The court was informed that the MoHFW had requested the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to include donations for rare disease under Schedule VII of the companies act as CSR, however the MCA had not reverted yet.

With this, the High Court directed, “In order to ensure that there is a specific recognition of donations for rare diseases this court is of the opinion that the same ought to be included in schedule VII as requested by the MoHFW and the MCA is directed to file an affidavit as to the status of this request”.

The court noted that Hanugen Therapeutics Private Limited, the company which was to conduct the said clinical trials after entering into an agreement with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) last year,was unable to begin the same due to lack of funds.

Directing BIRAC to release Rs. 5.35 crore to Hanugen to begin the trial, the court observed that as it has been declared a nationally important project, the intellectual property will rest with the government. The court further directed Hanugen and BIRAC to draft a fresh agreement and place it before the court.

The matter is listed on January 30, 2023, for further hearing.