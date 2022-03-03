Medicinal garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan now open to visitors

Last year in February, when President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia, he came back with a thought. It was to develop a medicinal garden within the campus of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the lines of the Arogya Van at Kevadia, a tourist spot that exhibits a wide range of medicinal plants and health-related landscapes.

The structure of Arogya Vanam is made in the shape of a human sitting in yoga posture. (Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan) The structure of Arogya Vanam is made in the shape of a human sitting in yoga posture. (Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan)

And so, work on replicating it at the Rashtrapati Bhavan started in the same month. A year later, notwithstanding pandemic-related obstacles, the six-acre Arogya Vanam was inaugurated by the President on March 1, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aarogya Vanam has been conceived and developed with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human organs, said a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Its purpose is also to spread awareness so that guests coming to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan can become aware of the properties of various types of medicinal plants, their aroma and their importance, it adds.

The structure of Arogya Vanam is made in the shape of a human sitting in yoga posture (Arogya Manav). Along with it, there are fountains, a yoga platform, a viewpoint, water channels, a lotus pond, and a greenhouse. There are six flower beds in the shape of a peacock feather towards the head and feet of the Arogya Manav. The walking path measuring about 2 km has been made with red and white sandstone.

The help of the forest department of Gujarat, which created the Arogya Van in Kevadia, was taken for conceptualisation, selection and procurement of plants. As many as 215 types of plants – including arand, aloe vera, giloy, neem, drumstick, tulsi, harsingar, arjun, lemongrass, ashwagandha and peepal – make up the place.

Interestingly, the location of the plants on the ‘body’ of Arogya Manav corresponds to their benefits for that specific organ of the human body, said a horticulture expert who was part of the team.

Spread over 6.16 acres of land which was earlier used for parking and miscellaneous purposes, the area was developed into the herbal garden in about 10 months’ time. Arogya Vanam has three different types of fountains, which are 29 in number. The viewpoint, situated at a height, gives a panoramic view of Arogya Manav. The place is now open to public.