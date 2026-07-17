Medical supplies fraud: Key accused flees India, got anticipatory bail in extortion case days earlier

Rajiv Rangila, a key accused in the Rs 700 crore medical supplies procurement fraud case being probed by the Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), secured anticipatory bail in an extortion case days before allegedly fleeing India, The Indian Express has learnt.

A pharmaceutical trader, as per the ACB, Rangila is a key conspirator in the case pertaining to medical procurement fraud within the Delhi Health department.

On June 30, he was granted anticipatory bail in a case of personal enmity lodged in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar police station for offences of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, theft and criminal intimidation. Days later, according to ACB sources, he allegedly fled the country.

The extortion case pertained to allegations that Rangila and his family called the complainant to their house and wrongfully confined and assaulted him. It was also alleged that the mobile phone, car keys and wallet of the complainant were taken by the accused.

The Investigating Officer (IO) had submitted during court proceedings before a Vacation Judge that offences punishable under sections 127 and 308 (4) (wrongful confinement and extortion) of the BNS were added in the case.

While the IO opposed Rangila’s pre-arrest bail plea citing that “extortion” charge had been added to the case, the officer opted not to file a reply to Rangila’s application seeking protection from arrest.

“…considering that the maximum punishment for which the accused are facing the investigation in the present FIR is punishable up to three years imprisonment only and only allegation of offence punishable under Section 303 (2) of BNS, 2023 (theft) is punishable up to three years is non bailable-and other allegations are bailable in nature, the court is of the considered view that…(this) entitles the accused/ applicant the protection of anticipatory bail,” Vacation Judge (Additional Sessions Judge) Ravindra Kumar Pandey of Karkardooma Court said in his order June 30.

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The Judge added, “…the same is also maximum punishable up to seven years and further no record has been produced to show that the allegation of offence punishable under Section 127/308 (4) of BNS, 2023 were added or attracted in the facts and circumstances of the case.”

As per the ACB’s submissions before a Delhi court, Rangila had multiple cases against him. His role in the medical supplies fraud case pertained to allegedly creating fake companies and firms using fictitious owners. He also allegedly colluded with manufacturers of medical equipment to fix supply rates and the kickbacks that were to be paid back in cash.

Police said Rangila had two cases registered against him in Laxmi Nagar police station. Officers, however, said that the extortion case didn’t involve any medical equipment sale as such. It was related to personal enmity and non-payment of some dues, which the other party had “labelled” as extortion. “These are rumours that he had a similar sale and purchase of medical equipment going on in Laxmi Nagar,” a senior officer said.

The primary accused in the alleged Rs 700 crore medical procurement fraud include former Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) chief Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, former Central Procurement Agency (CPA) Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the former Head of Office CPA. They had all been arrested by the ACB last month and are currently in judicial custody.

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The case began with a Vigilance Department complaint that was converted into an FIR on June 2, and revolves around widespread irregularities, manipulated tenders, and the siphoning of public funds meant for medicines, surgical items, and hospital equipment. The first arrest in the case came on June 18, almost two weeks before Rangila allegedly fled.

After the ACB served multiple notices to him and he failed to appear before it, raids and searches were launched across Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand to locate him. Over eight places, including a small Lakshmi Nagar shop, were searched during raids on July 2. When the ACB reached his house, they found that it was locked. Rangila has multiple properties, including a farmhouse in Karnal and one property in Rishikesh, the ACB claimed.

The alleged irregularities in the 700 crore procurement fraud first came to light in May this year when the Vigilance Department conducted raids after receiving complaints at the offices of the CPA, which is the nodal agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities. Tender specifications and terms were allegedly drafted to favour chosen firms and fake companies were put on records to create confusion.