Medical students of Chinese universities hold protest, demand practical training

Indian medical students of Chinese universities, who have been attending medical school online since January 2020, held a protest in Delhi Sunday, demanding swift action to enable them to get practical training either through a return to China or in medical colleges here.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the National Medical Commission to frame a scheme within two months permitting medical students of foreign universities to complete practical training in medical colleges here.

Students of Chinese medical colleges from across India gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday demanding that their issue be resolved soon.

Sonia George (24), a resident of Kerala, completed her programme at Sichuan University after completing her final exams last month. She is concerned about the validity of her degree without practical work.

“I came back during my third year, in January 2020, and all my work has been online since then. We need hands-on-experience. Without that, how can we say we are doctors? I’m confused if my degree is even valid or not without it. Our university says there is no information from the Chinese government regarding our return. My internship is supposed to start next year, and if this is not resolved by then, even that will have to be online,” she said.

“The social stigma attached to our status is overwhelming. There are jibes about going to medical school in China. And with our lack of practical experience, the amount of criticism we are facing is extremely high on how incompetent we are. It’s something we are facing every day,” said Alka Krishnan (22), a resident of Tamil Nadu and a third-year student at Yangzhou University.

Students say their have been waiting for a long time, and they want clear information and directives on their status.

“Since 2020 we keep getting told that our issue will be addressed ‘soon’. We’re still here two and a half years later,” said Md Waseem (22), a third-year student of Wanzhou University.