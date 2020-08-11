Medical student jumps to death from AIIMS hostel roof

DCP (South district) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “When we reached the spot, Vikas was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre but died during the treatment.”

A 22-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide at AIIMS by jumping off the roof of hostel number 19 around 6 pm on Monday. Police said the deceased, Vikas, was a second-year MBBS student from Bengaluru.

According to a senior doctor from AIIMS as well as the police, he had been seeking treatment at the medical institute for depression.

DCP (South district) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “When we reached the spot, Vikas was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre but died during the treatment.”

According to police, on Monday, he took an hour-long break from the ward where he was seeking treatment, went to the roof of hostel 19 and jumped from there. Police said the matter is being investigated further.

This is the second case of a doctor committing suicide at AIIMS in two months. On July 10, a 25-year-old psychiatrist committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the doctor’s hostel at AIIMS. The deceased, Anurag Kumar, was a junior resident doctor and had been seeking treatment for depression, said a senior doctor.

Another senior doctor said three patients have also committed suicide at the hospital in the last two months.

