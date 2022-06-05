Medical posts for Delhi’s new hospitals approved by L-G

The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, on Saturday approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka and approved the conversion of 76 temporary posts in Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College into permanent posts.

Of the posts at Indira Gandhi hospital, 144 are teaching faculty posts, 44 junior residents, 369 nursing staff, 58 administrative staff, and 273 are support staff such as technicians, assistants, nursing orderlies, security supervisors and security guards.

“It may be recalled that the said hospital, construction of which had been completed earlier, had been facing the issue of non-staffing due to various reasons and the decision today would lead to putting an end to ad-hocism in appointments on regular government posts/positions,” a release from the L-G office said.