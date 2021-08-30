Not doing so would have been against medical ethics: Delhi HC on giving EWS beds to all during 2nd Covid wave

The Delhi High Court has declined to entertain a contempt petition alleging that the requirement of reserved beds for EWS patients was not adhered to during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is common knowledge that during the second phase of the pandemic there was absolute emergency and dearth of beds, therefore, whoever came to the hospitals was first accommodated and attended to. Not doing so would have been against the medical ethics,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order.

The plea before the court alleged that government hospitals and those private hospitals, which have been allotted land at concessional rates by the State, were in violation of a March 2007 HC order. The order had said that these hospitals shall provide free treatment to indigent persons to the extent of 10 per cent of beds in the IPD and 25 per cent of patients in OPD.

The court in 2007 had passed the directions in a petition filed by Social Jurist, a lawyers’ group, which alleged that the conditions of allotment of land to hospitals and nursing homes in respect of providing free treatment to the poor and indigent persons was not being complied with.

The contempt petition alleging non-adherence of the 2007 directions was withdrawn by the petitioner after it did not find favour with the court. “In view of the above, the petition, along with pending applications, is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to the petitioner to pursue legal remedies in altered circumstances,” said Justice Waziri in the order.