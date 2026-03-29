New medical college in Delhi’s Dwarka: ‘Green’ building with smart classrooms, EV charging units among key proposed facilities

A design render of the proposed ₹806-crore government medical college in Dwarka's Sector 17, which will feature an eight-storey smart classroom building, residential complexes, and a green campus as part of Delhi's 2026-27 health budget.

Smart classrooms in an eight-storey building, a residential complex for faculty apart from hostels for male and female students, and a surveillance system to ensure safety in the campus will be among the key highlights of the new government medical college being constructed in Sector 17 of West Delhi’s Dwarka at a proposed cost of Rs 806 crore, officials have said. With the Delhi government aiming to cut down the pollution in the Capital, the facility — set to come up near the Indira Gandhi Hospital — will boast of a green building and will also have a charging station for electric vehicles.

The construction of the hospital was among the key proposals announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as she presented the Budget 2026-27 in the Delhi Assembly on March 24. At Rs 12,645 crore, the health sector has got the second highest allocation in the Rs 1.3 lakh-crore Budget after education.