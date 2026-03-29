New medical college in Delhi’s Dwarka: ‘Green’ building with smart classrooms, EV charging units among key proposed facilities

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Smart classrooms in an eight-storey building, a residential complex for faculty apart from hostels for male and female students, and a surveillance system to ensure safety in the campus will be among the key highlights of the new government medical college being constructed in Sector 17 of West Delhi’s Dwarka at a proposed cost of Rs 806 crore, officials have said. With the Delhi government aiming to cut down the pollution in the Capital, the facility — set to come up near the Indira Gandhi Hospital — will boast of a green building and will also have a charging station for electric vehicles.
The construction of the hospital was among the key proposals announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as she presented the Budget 2026-27 in the Delhi Assembly on March 24. At Rs 12,645 crore, the health sector has got the second highest allocation in the Rs 1.3 lakh-crore Budget after education.
The new medical college spread across an area of 46,212 square metre will be constructed in a phased manner, said officials. “The plan is to develop a medical college having a eight-storey building, along with a hostel for girls and boys and residential facility for faculty. The institution will be accessible via Metro,” said a senior official. The hostels will have capacity to accommodate 676 students each in the hostels for male and female students.
These facilities were discussed during a meeting earlier this month, which was chaired by CM. “The faculty residential will have flats from Type 4 to Type 7 with 27 units. Type 4 flats will have 30 floors,while 5,6,7 will have 20,10 and 7 floors,” the official said.Type 4 to Type 7 flats in Delhi represent senior-level to top-tier government accommodations, focusing on modern, high-rise, and eco-friendly units.
The proposed facility is also set to get state-of-art, high-tech facilities for students like smart classrooms with audio-video system, façade lighting, access control system and firefighting fire alarm system, said officials.
The building will be centrally air-conditioned. A lecture theatre with a capacity intake of 150 students, practice labs, teaching room and a central library with a seating capacity for 300 students will be among other highlights, officials added.
The green building will boast of rainwater harvesting, solar power generation system, and sewage treatment facility to use treated water.
The college will also have a two-level basement for parking.
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