Friday, February 18, 2022
Medical association writes to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking counselling for 2021 super speciality batch

Resident doctors from medical colleges and hospitals across India had gone on a strike in December last year asking to expedite counselling for NEET-PG, which, after several months’ delay, started in January this year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 18, 2022 10:38:40 am
NEET PG counselling delayUnion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI/File)

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a national organisation of resident doctors’ associations, has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to expedite the counselling for the NEET super speciality batch of 2021. There is a case pending before the Supreme Court over this matter.

Resident doctors from medical colleges and hospitals across India had gone on a strike in December last year asking to expedite counselling for NEET-PG, which, after several months’ delay, started in January this year. The test, which is the basis of selection of post-graduation candidates who work as junior residents, was led by those already working. The delays had resulted in one-third shortage of manpower as the outgoing batch had left but the new batch hadn’t come in.

Similarly, the super-speciality tests are the basis for selection of students who want to specialise in fields such as cardiac surgery or neurosurgery after their post-graduation. The test for the super-speciality batch of 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted in November last year, was finally held this January. However, the counselling process is in a lurch with a Supreme Court case pending on Tamil Nadu’s policy of reserving 50 per cent of its seats for in-service doctors of the state. This was, however, not mentioned in the information bulletin for the test.

“The new batch of NEET-SS 2021 is already six months later. Furthermore, the super specialisation residents who are currently working are overworked due to no new residents joining for the last year. Delaying NEET-SS 2021 counselling will result in further burnout of the already stretched workforce and compromise patient care,” FAIM said in its letter.

