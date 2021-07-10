Medical and surgical treatment of non-Covid patients takes a hit during pandemic: Study

A study by Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has quantified the impact of focus on Covid on non-Covid treatments in the hospital and observed a reduction of more than 80 per cent in both outpatient attendance and surgical work compared to the year before.

The study looked at 6,77,237 cases at the hospital in two years, the year of Covid and one year before. It revealed that new and follow-up cases dropped by 57.65% in the Covid year. Outpatient cases attendance dropped by 89% and surgical work dropped by 80%.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on both the hospital’s major medical and surgical specialities. The only medical speciality that saw more patients was respiratory medicine with a significant increase of 314.04%, in admissions because of Covid-19. The surgical work was reduced significantly across all the specialities,” said Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals.

Medical and surgical specialties dealing more with critical and emergency care were less affected than others, with liver and kidney transplants and surgical oncology work taking place at around half of the earlier capacity.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the number of Covid admissions in the hospital was 3746, which accounted for 12.09% of the 30,975 total admissions that year. According to Managing Director P Shivakumar, “Going forward, healthcare providers need to factor in the impact of fear which results in patients ignoring their healthcare needs which can be detrimental.”