Medanta hospital in Gurgaon gets hoax bomb threat

An unidentified caller made a hoax bomb threat call to Medanta hospital on Thursday afternoon, prompting security agencies to call in the bomb squad.

The FIR registered on the complaint of Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director, Medanta hospital, said that at 12.15 pm, they received a threatening call at their call centre at Medanta hospital from an unknown number. “The caller said that a bomb has been kept at the hospital and there was a possibility of a terrorist attack. Due to the call, a panic situation has happened, which has disturbed the hospital’s functioning,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Police said a bomb disposal squad and dog squad was immediately dispatched to the hospital.

A senior police officer said, “All the agencies concerned were immediately informed. The area was cordoned off and a thorough check was conducted. It turned out to be a hoax call.”

Police said the caller was yet to be identified. “The caller’s last location has been traced to Delhi and efforts are on to arrest the person,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.