Meat shops will be 150 metres away from religious places in Delhi: SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Friday approved the meat policy, which states that there should be at least 150 metres between meat shops and a religious place.

The proposal, passed during the standing committee meeting, also increased licence fee for meat shops from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. It also made it mandatory to procure a no-objection certificate from the area councillor for licence.

“Considering sentiments of people visiting religious places, minimum distance between meat shop and a temple/gurdwara/religious place/cremation ground should be at least 150 metres,” the policy read.

“The policy prohibits slaughter and sale of the meat of cow or its progeny,” said an official.

Shop owners have to mandatorily display boards specifying if ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ meat is being sold at the shop.

“The condition of 150-metre distance from a mosque will be applicable in case of pork shops only. Licences to mutton/chicken/fish and buffalo meat shops can be granted if they are situated less than 100 metres from the mosque, provided the same is permitted by the Imam or managing committee of the mosque. The distance of the religious place from the meat shop shall be measured through public pathway only,” the policy said.

It also prohibits the sale of meat in open, adding that only meat obtained from slaughterhouses can be sold in meat shops.