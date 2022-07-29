Meat shops in municipal limits to stay closed for 9 days during Jain festival: Gurgaon civic body

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Friday said all meat shops and slaughterhouses shall remain closed within municipal limits for nine days on account of Jain festival ‘Paryushan Parav’.

Vijaypal Yadav, deputy municipal commissioner, said the orders had been received from the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, in this regard.

“As per orders, all meat shops and slaughterhouses in the MCG area will remain closed from August 24 to September 1. Our teams will monitor the areas to check for enforcement of the orders and action will be taken against those who do not close shops,” said Yadav.

A letter issued by an executive engineer from the directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, to all deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers, and secretaries of the municipal councils and committees in Haryana on July 20 stated that the President of S S Jain Mahasabha, Haryana, had informed that Paryushan Parav is being celebrated in the state from August 24 to September 1.

“In this regard, I have been directed by the competent authority to request you that all slaughterhouses and meat shops remain closed during the period of Paryushan Parav,” the letter read.

In March 2021, the MCG in a house meeting had unanimously voted in favour of closing meat shops in the city every Tuesday. The councillors had argued in favour of closure on Tuesdays citing Hindu sentiments.