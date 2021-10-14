Faridabad: Meat shops forced to down shutters for festival, cops step in

Meat shops in Faridabad alleged they were forced to shut last week by right-wing groups in light of Navratri. Police said they have not received any complaint while the Faridabad district administration said no closure order has been issued. Shops are now open after police intervention.

On October 7, a group of men claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal allegedly coerced meat shop owners to close in Sanjay Colony, Sector 23, claiming they had permission from police and district administration.

Mohammed Hashim, who runs a meat shop in the colony, alleged: “A group of 8-10 men threatened that if we don’t close the shop, they will forcibly close it… We didn’t want trouble so we pulled down the shutters. Officers from the nearby station later came to enquire and assured us protection. We did not file a complaint and opened the shop. Police said there was no order for closure of shops.”

Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Mujesar police station, said, “I have seen the video of the incident. We spoke to the shopkeeper concerned and he has not filed any complaint. We are yet to identify the group of men.”

On October 6, a group of Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal, had submitted a letter to the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner, requesting that all meat shops be shut during Navratri. Jitender Yadav, Faridabad DC, said, “No order or permission has been issued by the administration regarding closure of meat shops.” In Palwal, under the Kithwari police jurisdiction, a similar incident was reported a few days ago.

Vikram Singh, who claimed to be district vice-president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Palwal, claimed: “We received certain reports that some meat shops were open. In Navratri, several illegal meat shops remain open and they throw the meat on the streets, which is disrespectful. So we went to the area and ensured shops were closed.”

Singh also claimed police had accompanied them. However, police denied this. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We got information that a group of over 7 men had gathered and were asking a shopkeeper to shut his meat shop. A team went to the spot and settled the matter. To avoid a law and order issue, the shopkeeper was asked to close his shop at the time. The situation was peaceful.”

In Noida too, a row of meat shops in Harola have been shut since Navratri began.

Owners alleged local police had suggested shops should be shut in view of the festivities. “We are bearing a lot of losses… but we don’t want trouble,” said Mohammad Ashraf, who runs more than 40 meat shops in partnership with others in the area.

Noida Police denied this. “It is untrue that shops have been issued instructions to shut. We are ensuring peace in the region… Senior officials have been asked to check if certain outfits are trying to shut meat shops. An inspection was carried out and no such incident was reported,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar DCP Rajesh S.

(inputs from Amil Bhatnagar)