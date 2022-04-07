Meat shop ‘directive’: Delhi Minorities Commission issues notice to mayors of three MCDs

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Thursday issued show cause notices to the mayors and commissioners of the three municipal corporations seeking an explanation on the “order” to shut meat shops during Navratri.

On Monday, South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan had sent a letter to the civic body commissioner with instructions that all meat shops should be shut. East MCD mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal had also made a similar appeal.

Seeking a report within 24 hours, DMC chairman Zakir Khan has asked the mayors and commissioners to appear before it on Friday. In the notice, the commission has said that “… such proclamation can also incite and encourage hoggish behaviour on the ground. Senior authorities and the courts should step in and put a stop to such behaviour.”

Suryan said the commission is not authorised to call or seek a report from a mayor. “They can ask the executive wing but not a mayor.”

When asked if the directions issued by him would be implemented by officials, Suryan said that the executive wing is currently examining the legality of the provisions. “I stand by what I had said in the letter and, if needed, we will bring a resolution in the house to make it a rule.”

Director Press and Information, South MCD, said that the department has received the mayor’s letter and it is being examined.

Agarwal said he had not issued any order but made an appeal to shops to shut during Navratri.

The notice issued by the commission further said “news reports have also observed that the mayor is acting like a law unto himself” and “what he is calling for violates the basic free (sic) guaranteed in the constitution”. “Observing this, we hereby serve you upon you to explain forthwith on which laid down rule and regulations it has been decided by you to shut down the meat shop during Navratri,” it said.

“The commission, therefore, requires that you shall file your status report on the aforesaid complaint on urgent basis with all necessary enclosure supporting your contentions and submit a detailed report and appear in person before the chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission by April 8,” the notice reads.