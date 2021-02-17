Meanwhile, Singhu farm leaders insist: Stir not dying down

Farm leaders said protesters are arranging for generators to ensure fans and other electrical items work in summer, and that meetings are being held in "Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, among other states" for more mobilisation.

Farmer unions at Singhu border have said that protesters are ready to brave the summer until their demands are met and arrangements are being made for the change in season. The unions also reiterated that they will block rail routes on February 18.

“There is a narrative that the protest is going dull and that the sites are being cleared. We would like to clarify that meetings are being held in dozens of villages across Punjab and Haryana. The youths are holding their separate gatherings. Calls have been made from religious places as well. There is an entire wave and it will not die down,” said Major Singh Punewal from Kul Hind Kisan Sabha.

Farm leaders said protesters are arranging for generators to ensure fans and other electrical items work in summer, and that meetings are being held in “Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, among other states” for more mobilisation.

The leaders said rail routes leading towards Delhi will be blocked at the border for four hours, while similar protests will take place in other states at different rail routes.

“The demand for repealing the laws remains the same. We are also demanding MSP. There should be no doubt about the fact that farmers are here to stay. Many mahapanchayats are being organised in villages to discuss the issue. Financial assistance in terms of donations is also there,” said Deep Singh from Kisan Ekta Morcha.

Farmer unions celebrated Basant Panchami at Singhu border to mark the contributions of Sir Chhotu Ram, who helped in the passage of key farmer reforms during British rule.

Farmer leaders from Haryana meanwhile demanded the dismissal of “anti-farmer ministers” in the state.

They also said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha legal cell is currently helping farmers facing action following Republic Day violence. “For those in jail, we are helping with blankets or any items required through the legal cell. The lawyers are looking and scrutinising all aspects of the case. The farmers are being taken care of. We are looking at a long drawn process,” said Major Singh.