Meanwhile, BJP readies campaign bus, slogan in Delhi

Preparations for next year’s Assembly polls in the capital are in full swing at the BJP’s Delhi unit, with a campaign bus and a slogan already being readied.

Advertising

According to a senior BJP leader, the state unit’s strategy will include plans on different fronts such as better housing facilities and cleaner water.

These issues will be rebranded based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for Delhi, the leader said. The same was seen in the first slogan, “Desh me Modi, Delhi me Bhajapa, tabhi banegi baat, Delhi bhi chalegi Modi ke saath”.

The bus too sports photos of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and state president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Advertising

According to leaders, the bus has a giant LED screen, digital boards, media rooms and other advanced features. “There is a staircase inside that reaches the roof of the bus, which is designed like a stage. Party leaders will give speeches, which will also be shown on the LED screen fitted in front,” said a leader.

Tiwari said he will initially use the bus to go around his constituency and thank people. “This will be an occasion to both thank people and know the issues they want us to focus on during Assembly polls,” he said.

A senior BJP leader said they are focussing on penetrating slums and JJ clusters, whose residents had voted en masse for AAP in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Tiwari, as part of his campaign, will visit more slums and stay the night. Last Wednesday, he stayed at Valmiki Basti. He said two night stays in slums will be organised in June, with more to follow in the coming months.

Senior leaders said Tiwari will also focus on Purvanchali pockets and slums, while MP Vijay Goel, who did not get a cabinet position this time, will work with traders.