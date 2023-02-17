scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
MEA launches app to speed up police verification for passports

The app was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a part of the Delhi Police Raising Day.

A statement released by the MEA said, "This would result in the entire process of police verification and submission of reports digital and paperless.” (File image)

In order to expedite the time involved in police verification for passports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) launched the mPassport Police App in Delhi Thursday.

The app was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a part of the Delhi Police Raising Day. Shah also dedicated 350 mobile tablets to the personnel of the Special Branch of Delhi Police.

A statement released by the MEA said, “This would result in the entire process of police verification and submission of reports digital and paperless.”

The ministry added police verification is an integral part of the passport issuance system and various steps are being taken to streamline and expedite the process. The note added, “The process of verification using tablets is slated to reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, which will be a great step towards improving citizen services. This would effectively reduce the passport issuance timeline by 10 days.”

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 14:40 IST
