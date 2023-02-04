Man who contested 2020 election against Arvind Kejriwal to lead protest against AAP government’s ‘marginalisation’ of OBCs

The AAP Delhi government has been victimising the OBC community for the last eight years by not allowing the issuance of caste certificates since it came to power, Delhi BJP leader Sunil Yadav has alleged.

Convener of the OBC Sangharsh Sanyukt Committee, Yadav, who took on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter’s home turf in New Delhi in the 2020 Assembly elections, alleged that the community was also being deprived of the benefit of central schemes as a result.

At the core of the issue is the requirement of residence proof for an OBC citizen residing in Delhi prior to the year 1993. Yadav said the AAP had proposed to do away with this condition in its manifesto but was yet to deliver on it and had been “using the community only as a votebank”.

“The Delhi government is not allowing OBC certificates to be made. On February 5, all the deprived sections of the OBC community living in Delhi will protest strongly against the Delhi government,” Yadav said.

“Delhi is the capital of the country. Here, people of different castes from different states of the country come and settle from time to time due to their employment or any other reason. About 60 per cent of Delhi’s population belongs to the OBC community, but Kejriwal has done nothing except use them as a vote bank,” he alleged.

Any person from the OBC community, even if they had been living in the city for 30 years, was being asked for a residence certificate before the year 1993 and because many had come to Delhi after 1993, the issue is being faced by innumerable people, he added.

“Today, children, despite being from OBC castes, do not get the benefits like admission in colleges; nor can they get any benefit in jobs,” Yadav alleged. “The OBC society is not going to tolerate this injustice and a strong protest against it will be held at Jantar Mantar on February 5,” he added.