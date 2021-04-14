MCG to begin special sanitisation drive in Gurgaon today as covid cases surge

MCG had been carrying out extensive sanitization across the city during the first surge in covid cases as well, until September. (PTI/Representational)

As covid cases surge once again in Gurgaon, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), beginning today, will once again take up extensive sanitization across the city, with containment zones being targeted in the first phase.

According to officials, a schedule has been prepared as per which teams of the MCG will be visiting various condominiums, sectors and colonies at allotted times and undertake sanitization as well as fogging and other anti larvae activities.

“In the first phase, a schedule has been prepared for sanitization of containment zones in the city. This special sanitization drive will be carried out on Wednesday and Thursday in containment zones, with 91 areas being sanitized as part of the drive over the two days,” said MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

“Different team leaders have been allotted responsibility for this. After this, in the next phase, sanitization and fogging work will begin in all condominiums, sectors and colonies in the city as per the schedule,” he said.

MCG had been carrying out extensive sanitization across the city during the first surge in covid cases as well, until September. Once the cases began dropping, however, the work was being undertaken only in and around homes and areas from where positive cases had emerged. With the cases rising in recent weeks, a decision to take up the task once again has been made.

Gurgaon has, since mid-March, been seeing a surge in cases of coronavirus. For the first time ever, the number of new cases crossed 1000, on two occasions, this week. On Tuesday, 998 new cases were recorded, with one person also succumbing to the infection. Gurgaon now has 6460 active cases of covid, of which 6018 are in home isolation.

Seeing the surge in cases, Gurgaon District Magistrate Yash Garg, on Tuesday, issued orders directing hospitals to reserve “at least 40%” of beds in the general category and 70% of beds in the “ICU/Ventilator category” for covid patients.