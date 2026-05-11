Deal for Gurgaon plumbers: Report illegal water connection, get Rs 1,000

Plumbers licensed with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will get a reward of Rs 1,000 for every illegal or unauthorised water connection they bring to the attention of the civic body, the MCG House has decided.
At a general sitting on Monday (May 11), a noisy House passed this agenda point, which officials said was necessary to ensure safe and billed water supply across the city.
The proposal read: “… An incentive may be given to plumbers for reporting illegal/ unauthorized connections post verification by MCG, @1000/ connection to ensure illegal connections are tapped and converted.”
Section 214(5) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, says that “The Corporation may, from time to time, prescribe the charges to be paid to licensed plumbers for any work done by them under or for any of the purposes
of this Chapter,” the proposal noted.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Yash Jaluka said this process would be implemented and monitored digitally. MCG, he said, is the only civic body where the process of applying for a water connection is fully digital.
A woman fills a water bottle at the public utility tap in Sabzi Mandi area on Thursday morning. (File Photo)
“It (the incentive scheme for plumbers) will be IT-based end-to-end. We are doing this to ensure safe water for all. We are the only municipal corporation in the country where the water connection application process is fully online for those with valid property IDs,” Jaluka told the House.
Councillor for Ward 22 (which covers a large part of the prime Golf Course Road) Advocate Vikas Yadav pointed out during the discussion on the proposal that plumbers also have knowledge about illegal suction/ pressure pumps, which carry pollutants.
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Jaluka and Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya acknowledged that residents do attach these pumps directly to the water lines — an illegal action that the MCG would tackle in a phased manner.
As councillors across wards flagged issues with water supply and motor operations, Dahiya said the solution lay in technology, and the MCG would work towards automated micro data centres to solve water issues gradually.
“These centres, equipped with GPRS technology, will not need a human interface, [they will] flag the issues and [allow MCG to] save on labour and other costs,” he said.
While discussing the pitches to be sent to the central government as part of the Urban Challenge budget announced in the Union Budget this year, Jaluka said one of the pitches that the body planned to send involved 24×7 direct water supply.
“The goal is residents will be able to drink from taps without needing RO, water tanks or filters,” he said.
Speaking with The Indian Express during the lunch recess, Jaluka said the pitch was still at a nascent stage, but it would be part of the proposals that would be sent to the Centre. Implementation would depend on the approval of the Union government.
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Tempers rose during the House sitting after BJP leader and Ward 20 (which includes Bandhwari and Baliawas areas) councillor Narayan Bhadana alleged that Commissioner Dahiya did not respond to calls and messages.
“Our teams and officials go beyond the line of duty, and they have many times worked and responded beyond working hours despite having families and being on site. I have not taken a holiday for a year (since I assumed office) and I will not tolerate such allegations against my officials lightly,” Dahiya responded firmly.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More