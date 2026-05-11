Deal for Gurgaon plumbers: Report illegal water connection, get Rs 1,000

As councillors across wards flagged issues with water supply and motor operations, Dahiya said the solution lay in technology. (File Photo/ Representational)

Plumbers licensed with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will get a reward of Rs 1,000 for every illegal or unauthorised water connection they bring to the attention of the civic body, the MCG House has decided.

At a general sitting on Monday (May 11), a noisy House passed this agenda point, which officials said was necessary to ensure safe and billed water supply across the city.

The proposal read: “… An incentive may be given to plumbers for reporting illegal/ unauthorized connections post verification by MCG, @1000/ connection to ensure illegal connections are tapped and converted.”

Section 214(5) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, says that “The Corporation may, from time to time, prescribe the charges to be paid to licensed plumbers for any work done by them under or for any of the purposes

of this Chapter,” the proposal noted.