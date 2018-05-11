MCDs step up drive: Over 130 vehicles lifted, paths cleared

The three corporations of Delhi — North, South and East — continued its action against encroachment Thursday with over 130 vehicles being lifted from across the city. “A total of 193 structures were demolished, 3 km footpath and 12 km road were cleared for pedestrians,” South body spokesperson Radha Krishna said.

North Delhi officials conducted drives in areas such as Shani Mandir, Vijay Nagar to Kingsway Camp Chowk, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Road to J J Colony in Bharat Nagar, and cleared 1500 sq ft area, said officials.

“In Karol Bagh zone alone, 30 selling carts were seized and eight vehicles impounded,” he said. The East body carried out the drive in Harsh Vihar, Laxmi Nagar and lifted 50 vehicles from Jaffrabad to Seelampur.

The civic bodies also carried out sealing drives during the day, with eight properties being sealed in Ghitorni. A senior South MCD official said their team took action at one of the most jam-prone areas in south Delhi — with the 45-foot-long road from Mehrauli and Mahipalpur Road up to Vasant Kunj; Madangir and surrounding areas being cleared of encroachments.

