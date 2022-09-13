MCD wards delimitation draft ready: Here is how you can raise objections or give suggestions

The State Election Commission Monday published the draft order for the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi and the public can give suggestions and objections till October 3.

The Delimitation Commission has decreased the number of wards in Delhi’s civic body from the current 272 to 250 and the first draft of the redrawn boundary with maps and details of the altered wards has been put on the website of the commission sec.delhigovt.nic.in.

Now, all stakeholders like representatives of political parties, resident welfare associations as well as the general public can give their suggestions on the date to the State Election Commission.

Objections and suggestions can be lodged and submitted from 10 am to 5 pm with the Delimitation Committee reception counter on the ground floor of the premises of the State Election Commission by October 3. The objections or suggestions can also be sent by e-mail to delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com.

“Objections or suggestions received after the prescribed date and time shall not be entertained in any form,” said a senior official.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Central Government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

While unifying the MCDs and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said that it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 need to be fixed to not more than 250.