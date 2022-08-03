scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Delhi: MCD to start digital correspondence with citizens as it plans revamp

MCD Officials said they have observed that in a large number of cases, phone numbers of taxpayers and e-mail IDs are either not mentioned or incorrectly mentioned.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 12:00:58 pm
The MCD said in a press statement citizens should update their mobile phone numbers and e-mail addresses linked to their Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) for smooth flow of communication.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has said it will now correspond with citizens digitally to increase transparency and quick delivery. A senior official of the MCD said with this move starting this week, the corporation is trying to ensure a corruption-free ecosystem through a transparent efficient digital system in the municipal tax administration and help the city prosper.

The MCD said in a press statement citizens should update their mobile phone numbers and e-mail addresses linked to their Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) for smooth flow of communication.

The civic body said it has also decided to issue all notices u/s 123 A, B, C, D of the DMC Act, 1957, online and assessment thereon digitally to the UPIC and in the form of messages on the mobile phone numbers registered against citizen’s UPIC and also through the e-mail as mentioned in UPIC profile.

Officials said they have observed that in a large number of cases, phone numbers of taxpayers and e-mail IDs are either not mentioned or incorrectly mentioned. Hence, for ease of administration towards this big leap for an efficient and transparent digital system, the corporation has asked the citizens’ co-operation and update their property addresses, mobile phone numbers and e-mail ID against the UPIC profile urgently, they added.

Citizens can update their mobile number or e-mail by visiting the MCD website at https://mcdonline.nic.in and then clicking on ‘Select your Service Area’. They can edit the required details like their name, father’s name, mobile phone number, and e-mail and then click on the update button to save them.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:00:58 pm

