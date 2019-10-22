MCD teachers protest delay in salary, promotions

Around 260 teachers from schools run by the municipal corporations protested in front of the Civic Centre Monday over non-payment of financial dues and salaries. The teachers, permanent and contractual, were mostly from North and East MCD schools.

They also raised issues of non-compliance of the modified assured career progression scheme, which allows for financial up-gradation every decade; no medical reimbursements; and non-payment of other bonuses.

“We have not been paid salaries since August… It has placed us in a difficult situation…,” said Kaushalya, a teacher from an MCD school in Karol Bagh, who has two young children.

Neeraj Arora, an MCD teacher from Narela, said, “If our demands are not met, we will go on strike.”

North MCD standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said, “Salary has been disbursed… it will be credited soon. We are trying to resolve issues like their bonus and promotions.”

He added, “We have a project in North Delhi, where we are building commercial spaces. We hope that once it is rolled out, our finances will improve.”